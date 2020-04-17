Cloudy morning, raining evening ahead

We’re looking at dewpoints in the mid to upper 50′s this morning, which doesn’t sound like much, but it will be awfully close to our morning temperatures in the mid-50′s, so some areas could see some patchy fog as we get ready for the sun to come up. Once we start to warm up today, clouds will start to break up, but not completely, but we’ll still be able to get to a daytime high of about 73 degrees for most of the area. Winds are looking to stay relatively calm for most of the day, staying out of the south for the better part of the morning shifting out of the west and northwest going into this afternoon and evening at about 5 to 10 miles an hour. We’re keeping an eye on rain chances for the northern parts of the area this evening as that westerly flow will help to build on what moisture we do have.