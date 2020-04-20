City of Amarillo’s plans for re-opening while monitoring COVID-19 numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There have been three more COVID-19 related deaths in Amarillo since Friday.
The City was not able to provide individual ages for each of the deceased, but they said the ages range from 49 to 96. The director of the Public Health Department was asked if any of the deaths were of Amarillo nursing home residents.
“No. I think what’s most important, rather than specifics, is that we want to create a safe environment for our essential work force, so that they can care effectively for our residents in nursing homes,” said Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health Department.
As Amarillo’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Amarillo Health Authority’s representative explained during the zoom news conference today, that he doesn’t think we have reached the peak just yet.
“I don’t think we are at the peak yet. I think we just need to watch the data and the numbers as they come in. Now when will that be? I think it’s probably relatively soon,” said Amarillo Health Authority’s Dr. Scott Milton.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson does have a plan to re-open Amarillo, which will closely follow Governor Abbott’s plan. She says businesses will have to change their normal way of conducting business to be able to make it as safe as possible.
“How will they govern themselves? Will they be willing to wear a mask in order to keep other people safe? Can you change your operations so that no one comes within six feet of an employee, and that employees can stay six foot, you know, distant? So a lot of it is, just operationally, how long can they sustain an operation like that,” said Mayor Nelson.
Amarillo City Council will conduct 20 different industry virtual round table meetings this week to come up with a 30 day plan to re-open businesses in phases. They will also work on an 18 to 24 month plan, where the economy can recover from this pandemic.
