Cimarron County confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Cimarron County Emergency Management has confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in the county.
On Monday evening, April 20 officials confirmed one Cimarron County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post by CCEM, the case is under investigation.
No details were released about the patient or how they believe it was spread.
There are now 16 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 13
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 498 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 14
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 17
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 9
- Moore County: 121
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 2
- Potter County: 160
- Randall County: 115
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 7
- Swisher County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 97 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 21
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 26
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been 11 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 3
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Clau
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.