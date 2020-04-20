11 BSA nurses to help battle COVID-19 in New Jersey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 11 BSA nurses have boarded a plane to help COVID-19 patients in one of the nations hot spots.
With case numbers increasing daily, nurses are needed now more than ever across the country.
Kinsey Morgan, a registered nurse in the BSA intensive care unit, is trained to treat and care for the most seriously ill patients. She has used her skills over the last decade to prepare for situations like the one we are currently facing.
“My desire to help not only came from my nursing ability, but my heart was called to do this,” Morgan said. “I feel like Jesus led me here to make a difference, and I followed my calling.”
The nurses volunteered to work at one of the BSA sister hospitals, Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey for two weeks.
“Because the Texas Panhandle has not seen the impact New Jersey and the east coast have seen with COVID-positive patients at this time, our leadership team agreed that we could share our nurses in a difficult time for Mountainside. This not only helps their facility, but gives our nurses first-hand experience to augment our preparations for the Texas Panhandle,” said BSA Chief Nursing Officer Belinda Gibson. “I believe BSA has some of the best nurses in the country, and this says a lot about their character, when they courageously put themselves at higher risk in order to support those in need.”
The nurses are aware of the risks of being on the front line, but they recognize their fellow nurses in New Jersey are in serious need of intensive care and emergency-trained nurses.
“The volume of people with this disease is just stunning. I have been in nursing for a long time, and I have never seen anything like this,” Morgan said. “I knew and was prepared to come into a highly populated COVID area, but it’s just surreal being here.”
Once they return to Amarillo, the nurses will self-quarantine for up to 14 days before returning to work.
