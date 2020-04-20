11 BSA nurses to help battle COVID-19 in New Jersey

“Because the Texas Panhandle has not seen the impact New Jersey and the east coast have seen with COVID-positive patients at this time, our leadership team agreed that we could share our nurses in a difficult time for Mountainside. This not only helps their facility, but gives our nurses first-hand experience to augment our preparations for the Texas Panhandle,” said BSA Chief Nursing Officer Belinda Gibson. “I believe BSA has some of the best nurses in the country, and this says a lot about their character, when they courageously put themselves at higher risk in order to support those in need.”