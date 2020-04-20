BSA ComPassion and Compassion at Home hosting food and funds drive for High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA-ComPassion and ComPassion at Home will host a canned food and funds drive benefiting the High Plains Food Bank.
The canned food drive will be on Thursday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Anyone wanting to help the High Plains Food Bank during this time can drop off canned goods or monetary donations at 5211 Southwest 9th. The funds and food will help families in the community struggling with food insecurity.
“We are honored to be part of the Amarillo and High Plains community,” said Russell Madison, BSA-ComPassion Vice President of Business Development. “As so many are struggling in this novel time of COVID-19, we feel it especially important to support and partner with the mission of High Plains Food Bank. Additionally, for all those who donate $2 or two canned items, we will provide a free meal.”
Madison said while social distancing is still crucial, he encourages anyone able to contribute to HPFB to stop curbside with any of the essential needs they are looking for.
Below is a list of suggested items to donate:
- Funds - For every $1 donated, the HPFB is able to provide five meals.
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Shelf-stable/dry milk and breakfast cereals
- Canned fruits and veggies, especially with a pull-tab top
- Canned soups, chilis, pastas, especially with a pull-tab top
- Boxed dinners (such as hamburger, chicken or tuna helpers)
- Canned meat (such as chicken, tuna, etc.)
“Our community always stands together,” said Madison. “We encourage anyone able to participate in this event to help their neighbors in need.”
For more information on this Thursday’s event, call BSA-ComPassion at 806-351-8522.
