1 arrested in manhunt after several fires started, shots fired near Optima Lake

OPTIMA, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Oklahoma officials said one person was arrested after several fires were started and multiple shots were fired at firefighters near Optima Lake.
On Friday, April 17, Oklahoma State Game Wardens were called out to assist on a manhunt on the Optima Wildlife Management Area.
The Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were also searching for the suspect.
The man was suspected of starting several fires and was also wanted for firing multiple shots at firefighters.
Authorities learned the suspect had been camping on the area illegally and was previously asked to leave.
About 9:15 p.m., the man surrendered and was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported during the manhunt.
The next day on Saturday, April 18, a game warden investigated and spoke to two firefighters involved in the incident.
With the information gathered, he was pointed to an area where the suspect was last seen firing shots.
The game warden located tracks believed to belong to the suspect, which led to him finding a semiautomatic rifle and two empty magazines believed to have been used during the manhunt.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Texas County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 338-4000.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.