Few Storms Around

It has been a mild day with temperatures in the 60s & 70s. Some showers and thunderstorms may drift off the Rockies impacting our Northern zones tonight. Overall severe threat looks VERY low. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 40s. Monday looks about the same with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray thunderstorm possible across the Eastern Panhandle.