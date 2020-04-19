Amarillo COVID-19 cases reach 254 as of April 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 457 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Texas Panhandle, 15 in the Oklahoma Panhandle and 13 in Eastern New Mexico.
Sunday two counties have reported more positive cases of COVID-19. Moore County has reported 7 new cases and Parmer County has reported their first positive case.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Randall and Potter counties.
Sunday’s report shows 21 new cases, making a total of 254 cases in Amarillo.
There have been 2,414 tests, and 147 are still pending.
241 people are in isolation at home, and 13 are in a medical facility.
228 of the cases are considered local transmission.
There are now 457 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 12
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 17
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 8
- Moore County: 106
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County 1
- Potter County: 142
- Randall County: 112
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 7
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 87 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 21
- Potter County: 20
- Randall County: 22
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been eight deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County: 3
- Randall County: 3
There are 15 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Texas County: 13
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 13 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 2
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
