Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas governor begins easing restrictions to reopen economy
AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is starting to reopen Texas with orders that allow retail shops to sell items curbside and lets visitors back into state parks. On Friday, he also lifted restrictions on nonessential surgeries that have banned doctors from operating rooms for weeks. Abbott said the eased restrictions will be phased in starting next week. It came a day after President Donald Trump gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott said he would announce another phase of reopening on April 27 but didn't lay out criteria or what kind of businesses would be allowed to resume.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court
HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he's tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn't have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo's final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.
POLICE SHOOTING-LUBBOCK
Police chase ends with vehicle theft suspect shot dead
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A vehicle theft suspect is dead after a police chase ended with the suspect fatally shot by officers. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says the chase began Thursday with an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle with two men and a woman inside eventually stopped, and its three occupants emerged and scattered. One of the men was captured, but the other got into another car and the chase resumed. When the car spun out and was surrounded by police vehicles, the man began ramming the vehicles and pinned a trooper. Officers opened fire, killing the suspect.
AP-US-JOE-EXOTIC-LAWSUIT
Judge extends zookeeper's deadline to challenge convictions
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and federal wildlife violations has been granted more time to argue why his lawsuit challenging the conviction shouldn't be dismissed. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed a federal lawsuit against federal agencies and witnesses, claiming he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony. A federal judge decided to recommend dismissing his lawsuit and provided an April 28 deadline for objection filing. The Oklahoman reported that U.S. District Judge Scott Palk extended that deadline to May 28 after Maldonado-Passage said he’s isolated at a Texas medical facility.
BC-TX-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS-EXECUTION
5th Texas execution delayed in midst of virus outbreak
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fifth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed because of the coronavirus spread around the state. Carlos Treviño’s execution, which had been set for June 3, was postponed to Sept. 30. The 45-year-old Treviño was condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in San Antonio. The execution date was changed on Thursday by state District Judge Jennifer Peña in San Antonio. Treviño’s attorneys had argued that the pandemic has created “insurmountable obstacles” to providing adequate legal representation.
FAMILY SLAIN-TEXAS
4 Texas family members killed, suspect jailed without bond
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead. Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail on Friday on two counts of capital murder. Laredo police received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present. A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door. Police say they then interviewed Lopez and found the child's body a mile away.
BORDER AGENT ARRESTED
Border agent arrested in fatal shooting of Texas firefighter
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. border agent has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a firefighter in the Texas border city of Laredo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Ernesto Gillen is charged with murder in the shooting death of Guadalupe David De Luna. Neither Gillen nor De Luna were on duty at the time. Investigators say De Luna was shot after a domestic aleraction. A Laredo police spokesman says the two men were fighting and that it was a domestic incident involving a romantic relationship. He declined to provide more details.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO MASSES
New Mexico dioceses have different public Mass approaches
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester says he will not follow the lead of Las Cruces Diocese's lead to lift a ban on in-person public Mass services. Wester said late Thursday he is asking Catholics to use social distancing rurged by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Wester says parishes in the archdiocese will continue banning people from attending Mass, encouraging them to live-stream services. The Las Cruces Diocese said Wednesday it would reopen churches and allow small numbers of people to attend public Mass celebrations in what the Catholic News Agency said was first move allowing public services following a church-declared U.S. ban.
OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING-25 YEARS LATER
25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Americans have been through a lot in the 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people, including foreign wars, mass shootings and the deadly Sept. 11 attacks. But on April 19, 1995, the attack on the nation’s heartland shocked Americans out of their sense of security. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has canceled the ceremony for 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak, denying the chance to collectively grieve a past tragedy because a current one is unfolding. Instead it will offer a one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing.