WATCH LIVE: 12 p.m. news conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will have a news conference on Texas’ economic response to COVID-19 at noon Friday, April 17 from inside the State Capitol.
Abbott is expected to outline his plan to reopen Texas’ economy and is also expected to announce a decision on the remainder of the school year, for all schools across the state.
Schools across Texas are currently closed until May 4.
According to The Associated Press, schools in at least 23 states are closed for the rest of the school year.
The Trump administration on Thursday, April 16, issued new guidelines for states, individuals and employers on how to gradually revive activity and ease up on social distancing in areas where COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
The guidelines, given to governors Thursday by the Trump administration, are published under the headline “Opening Up America Again.”
According to the White House website, the following is part of Phase One:
- SCHOOLS AND ORGANIZED YOUTH ACTIVITIES (e.g., daycare, camp) that are currently closed should remain closed.
- VISITS TO SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS should be prohibited. Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene.
- LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under strict physical distancing protocols.
- ELECTIVE SURGERIES can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient basis at facilities that adhere to CMS guidelines.
- GYMS can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.
- BARS should remain closed.
Also for Employers:
- Continue to ENCOURAGE TELEWORK, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
- If possible, RETURN TO WORK IN PHASES.
- Close COMMON AREAS where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, or enforce strict social distancing protocols.
- Minimize NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.
- Strongly consider SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS for personnel who are members of a VULNERABLE POPULATION.
For Individuals:
- ALL VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.
- All individuals, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 10 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.
- Avoid SOCIALIZING in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (e.g., receptions, trade shows)
- MINIMIZE NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.
