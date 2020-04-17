7th person tested positive for COVID-19 in Hutchinson County

By Vanessa Garcia | April 17, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 10:52 AM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A seventh person tested positive for COVID-19 in Hutchinson County.

Hutchinson County officials reported the case Friday morning.

The person is quarantined in Borger.

There are now 341 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 14
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hartley County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 7
  • Moore County: 61
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Potter County:101
  • Randall County: 93
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 5
  • Swisher County: 4

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 52 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Moore County: 11
  • Potter County: 13
  • Randall County: 11
  • Swisher County: 1

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 9

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

