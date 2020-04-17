Snack Pak 4 Kids receives $100,000 matching gift challenge to help serve more children during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids is receiving a $100,000 matching gift challenge to help serve more children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gilliland Family Foundation made the $100,000 matching gift challenge.
“We wanted to do our part to support this wonderful organization, and make sure the children of our community are fed and cared for during this difficult time,” said Andrew Hall of the Gilliland Family Foundation.
A dollar-for-dollar match will be made for gifts to the Snack Pak 4 Kids COVID-19 Fund with all of the funds being donated to the nonprofit to purchase food.
The nonprofit organization said there’s an increased food need for students during these trying times.
Founder and Executive Director of Snack Pak Dyron Howell said the nonprofit is currently serving 27 percent more of children compared to just a month ago.
“They deserve consistency even when some things are uncertain or changing, and we want to be diligent in serving them,” Howell said. “When you step out in faith it’s a big deal and you never know who’s going to respond. The Gilliland Family Foundation’s matching gift pledge to our COVID relief efforts allows us to double the impact of every donor’s gift during this unprecedented time and makes it possible for us to provide for the increased needs of our students.”
The nonprofit’s mission is to end weekend hunger so children will be prepared for the week.
Snack Pak serves more than 10,000 students in 51 school districts.
To donate to the Snack Pak’s COVID-19 fund, go here or mail a check to: Snack Pak 4 Kids COVID-19 Match, 701 Park Place Avenue, Amarillo TX 79101.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.