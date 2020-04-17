Officials: 200 confirmed cases, 33 recoveries, 5 deaths in Amarillo area related to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo officials said there are now 200 COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries and five deaths in the Amarillo area.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton announced six new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties, bringing the total to 200 cases as of Friday morning.
Stoughton also said there are nine new recoveries, bringing the total to 33 recoveries in Amarillo. She also announced one new death, bringing the total to five deaths in both counties.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said they now have two donors for convalescent antibodies and is encouraging others to donate because it is a treatment that can help those who are ill.
The city is continuing to work through demographic information related to race and said drive-thru testing continues.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said while it’s getting more difficult for people to be separated from their families, it is important to continue social distancing.
Dr. Milton is also encouraging people in the area to continue to wear masks while out in public and to stay at home because a surge could result in more deaths.
City leaders will also start conducting round table discussions to figure out how to restart and reopen the city during the next few weeks.
Mayor Nelson said the city will submit to orders given on state and national orders.
City Manager Jared Miller said while public safety calls remain down compared to last year, the calls are more active compared to last week.
Miller said this shows people are getting more comfortable with the new way of living and should be aware of social distancing and hygiene measures.
There are now 347 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 14
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 7
- Moore County: 61
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County and Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 5
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 61 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County and Randall County: 33
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been seven deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 5
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 9
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
