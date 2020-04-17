Northwest Texas hospital rearranging staff amid coronavirus pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System is beginning the process to adjust staffing in hopes of protecting staff and reserving PPE during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release from the hospital, for the safety of patients and staff, and in order to direct limited supplies to urgent needs, many surgical and elective procedures have been restricted.
In response to the impact COVID-19 has had on our community and healthcare systems, Northwest is evaluating options for temporarily adjusting staffing capacity, including flexing shifts, reducing overtime, redeploying staff, reducing engagement of contracted staff and mandatory use of paid time off.
Northwest says should they need to furlough employees, these employees will be eligible for enhanced unemployment benefits, which allows them to maintain income and to keep company paid benefits.
Northwest will pay 100 percent of the medical, vision, dental, disability and life insurance premiums for any Northwest employee who is furloughed for an entire pay period.
