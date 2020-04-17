2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sherman County

By Madison Carson | April 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:15 PM

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials have confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the county.

On April 17, two additional Sherman County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 7.

No details were released about these patients.

There are now 371 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 22
  • Gray County: 16
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hartley County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 7
  • Moore County: 75
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Potter County: 110
  • Randall County: 97
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 7
  • Swisher County: 4

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 62 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 13
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Moore County: 11
  • Potter County: 18
  • Randall County: 15
  • Swisher County: 1

There have also been seven deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 9

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

