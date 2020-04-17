2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials have confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the county.
On April 17, two additional Sherman County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 7.
No details were released about these patients.
There are now 371 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 7
- Moore County: 75
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County: 110
- Randall County: 97
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 7
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 62 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 18
- Randall County: 15
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been seven deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 3
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 9
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.