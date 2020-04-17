Moore County now at over 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County now has over 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Moore County Hospital District posted an update, saying there are more than 75 cases of coronavirus in the county.
The exact number of cases is not available at this time as the Moore County Hospital District is in the process of planning and preparing for additional steps to care for and protect patients.
The number in our count for Moore County will remain at 75 until Moore County officials release the next scorecard.
There are now 361 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 14
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 7
- Moore County: 75
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County and Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 5
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 61 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County and Randall County: 33
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been seven deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 5
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 9
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
