2 Gray County inmates test positive for COVID-19

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are being added to the Gray County case count bringing the total to 16.
Today, Gray County was notified that these two positive COVID-19 cases would be added to the total for the county.
As of April 17, Gray County has had 13 citizens with positive results and three offenders that count toward the total.
The state has also reported one COVID-19 recovery in Gray County.
There are now 369 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 7
- Moore County: 75
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County: 110
- Randall County: 97
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 5
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 62 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Gray County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 18
- Randall County: 15
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been seven deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 3
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 9
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
