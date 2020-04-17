Governor Abbott makes plans to re-open Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott unveiled his plans for reopening the state today.
“We will gradually and safely begin the process of returning to work and returning to other activities while we wait for the immunizations that will end the threat of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott.
Governor Abbott will begin to re-open Texas in phases. Today he outlined that all Texas school buildings including private, public, and high education will remain closed through the end of the school year.
River Road ISD and Amarillo ISD released statements saying their distance learning will continue along with meal programs.
The schools said “school classrooms are closed for the remainder of the 2019, 2020 school year. The team of doctors advising us have determined that it would be unsafe to allow students to gather in schools for the foreseeable future.”
Starting Monday, April 20 State parks will be re-opened with new rules.
“Visitors must wear face coverings or masks. Also, visitors must stay at least six feet from people who are not members of the same household. For now, visitors must not gather in groups larger than five,” Said Governor Abbott.
Beginning Wednesday, April 22 diagnostic testing in medical facilities will change.
“Current restrictions on surgery will be loosened. This will allow doctors to diagnose and treat more medical conditions without needing to get an exception,” said Governor Abbott.
Senior living facilities will be enhancing infection control policies and minimizing movement of staff between facilities.
Starting next Friday, April 24 the Governor would like to re-open all retail stores which employ a large number of Texans.
“We believe that all stores in Texas should be able to operate retail to go,” said Governor Abbott.
On April 27 Governor Abbott will begin phase two and consider opening more venues, restaurants, movie theaters and discuss elective surgeries.
“Together we can overcome this pandemic. We can get folks back to work. We can adopt safe strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Step by step, we will open Texas,” said Governor Abbott.
The City of Amarillo held the first industry round table, where they will begin discussions on what re-opening Texas will look like for Amarillo.
Mayor Nelson says she should have more updates on these meetings next week.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.