Good news during a global pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - I continue to find plenty of good news nuggets as I look around.
Here are a few from this past week.
First of all, we learned that the Easter bunny is alive and well.
Even on a windswept and chilly Easter Sunday, the bunny showed up in a big way.
Seen in the back of pick ups, through sun roofs of cars, and in this case, even making the rounds on horseback.
While times are tough and uncertain financially for some folks, many expressions of generosity are being made to help in both big and small ways.
Affiliated Foods, along with some volunteers from the River Road School District and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office came together for a special milk give away.
The turn out was tremendous, as folks streamed in at a safe social distance to receive a couple of jugs of milk. Now we just need some Oreo cookies.
We continue to honor certain groups that are really stepping up in this crisis.
This week it is the education system.
Teachers have really gone the extra mile to learn new technology, ways to teach and communicate with parents online, and to love on students remotely.
There is a growing appreciation for what teachers do to educate and enrich the lives of their students.
Thank you teachers for what you do.
There’s plenty of good news out there, so let me know what you see.
I will have more for you next week.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.