Chilly Friday

Cold start to Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s but wind chills in the teens. Even after the winds die down, it still looks a bit on the chilly side with highs in the mid to upper 50s by late day. Tonight is looking not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday looks much warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Watching the possibility of a few thunderstorms by late day mainly across the Northern zones especially SW KS & the OK Panhandle. Watching an upper level low closely and associated storm chances by Tuesday.