Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch 3D printing face shields for frontline workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A team of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch technology coordinators have began making face shields for frontline workers in the Texas Panhandle.
“Our youth realize now how what they have been learning can be used to help others,” said Phillip Miller, coordinator of technology.
A team of three adult mentors who provide experiential learning opportunities for Boys Ranch youth are working to use 3D printing to help produce face shields for the medical community and other frontline workers during the pandemic.
According to a news release, the face shields limit exposure to the coronavirus and provide an additional layer of protection over the face.
While the youth at Boys Ranch are practicing social distancing in their group homes, the 3D printers in the STEAM lab have been available to be used for face shield production.
The team producing the face shields have provided them to the Boys Ranch Volunteer fire Department, campus clinic staff, neighboring EMS and fire departments and other medical facilities.
“We have orders from AMR in Dalhart, Adrian Fire, Vega Fire, Dalhart Fire,” said Miller.
The STEAM lab at Boys Ranch is producing 20 face shield headbands at a time.
Each print session takes about 18 hours to complete.
Miller said that the Boys Ranch STEAM lab will print, assemble and ship face shields as long as the filament plastic stock on hand lasts.
