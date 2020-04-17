Big Brothers Big Sisters adjusting to changes brought by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is working to continue their mission while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Big Brothers Big Sisters, because most of the mentoring is conducted in person.
“It has had pretty big impact, because our bigs and littles, the whole purpose is for them to be able to get together, hand out together, and do things together, and now that we are in a Shelter-in-Place, they can’t do that anymore," said Lori Crofford, Resource Development Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Staff members say mentors are staying dedicated to their littles during the pandemic.
“The bigs are really dedicated into calling their littles, maintain the contacts," said Emily Nance, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters. "I know it’s hard for some of the bigs and littles when they’re so used to seeing each other on a regular basis and doing the things that they love doing together, so that’s been really difficult on them.”
Mentors are now finding creative ways to reach out to their littles, including video chats, hand written letters, and even virtual gaming systems.
“Really, they’ve been getting pretty creative. I know a few matches have even gone to gaming systems. They can play games virtually just to feel connected in some way," said Chris Flores, Match Enrollment Specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
One mentor says, one thing this experience has taught her is, you can show people you care without seeing them in person.
“One of the things I’ve learned with being a big sister is, that you don’t have to see someone every single day to show that you care, or show that they’re a part of your life,” said Big Sister Mallory of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “One of the things we’ve made sure to do is try to check in with each other at least once a week.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters says they are in need of more volunteers, as they have many children on the waiting list.
