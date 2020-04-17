Amarillo truck drivers experience driving challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As truck drivers continue to deliver products during the pandemic, the challenges they face are growing.
“The drivers are telling me, right now it’s terrible trying to get a shower, something to eat, things of that nature. It’s pretty hard on them,” said Curtis Floyd, shop manager at Evenson Trucking.
They’re not only adjusting to complications that life on the road brings, some say the whole trucking industry has changed due to the virus.
“From our perspective, we saw the whole transportation industry shift, from a mix of retail and distribution center based business, to almost all distribution based business, and it really only took our industry about two weeks to make that shift happen,” said Royce Brewer-Vogt, president and CEO of Plains Trucking.
Because of a change in demand, many drivers who used to haul commercial or non-essential products are now trying to haul food and grocery products.
“The manufacturers that are shutting down, well the people that normally haul their products are moving into the food industry. That makes it a little tougher in the food industry, because there’s a lot of trucking out there,” said Floyd.
The decrease in manufactured goods being hauled is increasing the number of drivers available. It’s also decreasing the need for drivers in the oil field.
“There’s definitely been a surge in applications, whether it’s guys looking to be a company driver or contract drivers. That’s good and bad,” said Brewer-Vogt.
One truck driver at Evenson Trucking says there are more trucks available to deliver products than there are products, and despite the challenges, truckers in Amarillo are working hard to deliver the products we all count on.
