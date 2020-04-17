Amarillo man to run 72 miles in 24 hours to show support for local small businesses

Amarillo man to run 72 miles in 24 hours to show support for local small businesses
(Source: Texas Tea, HTeaO Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia | April 17, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:03 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is showing his support for local small businesses by doing a 24 hour running challenge tomorrow.

Scottie Davis will attempt to run 72 miles in a day for 24 small businesses in the Amarillo area.

This run has been in the works for a few weeks now, but Davis decided he will start his journey 10:00 a.m. this Saturday at HTeaO on Hillside Road.

He plans to complete the challenge at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday at Buns Over Texas.

To encourage him and follow his journey, go here.

Our very own, Scottie Davis of HTeaO Amarillo, TX is attempting to complete an amazing 24-hour running challenge THIS...

Posted by Texas Tea, HTeaO Amarillo on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.