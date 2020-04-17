Amarillo man to run 72 miles in 24 hours to show support for local small businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is showing his support for local small businesses by doing a 24 hour running challenge tomorrow.
Scottie Davis will attempt to run 72 miles in a day for 24 small businesses in the Amarillo area.
This run has been in the works for a few weeks now, but Davis decided he will start his journey 10:00 a.m. this Saturday at HTeaO on Hillside Road.
He plans to complete the challenge at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday at Buns Over Texas.
To encourage him and follow his journey, go here.
