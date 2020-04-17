Amarillo COVID-19 cases reach 207 as of April 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 367 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Texas Panhandle, 10 in the Oklahoma Panhandle and 12 in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Randall and Potter counties.
In a news conference earlier today, the city announced six new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties, bringing the total to 200 cases as of Friday morning.
Today’s report shows seven new cases since this morning, making a total of 207 cases in Amarillo.
There have been 2,332 tests, and 203 are still pending.
198 people are in isolation at home, and nine are in a medical facility.
191 of the cases are considered local transmission.
There are now 367COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 22
- Gray County: 14
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 7
- Moore County: 75
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County: 110
- Randall County: 97
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 5
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 61 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 18
- Randall County: 15
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been seven deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 3
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 9
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
