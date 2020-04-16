5th COVID-19 case, 1st recovery confirmed in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Hutchinson County.
The patient has been quarantined in Fritch.
This makes five cases in Hutchinson County.
One patient is in Stinnett, one is currently hospitalized outside the county, and one is confirmed to live in Lamesa since before the pandemic began and is quarantined outside the region. That patient has a legal address in Hutchinson County.
The first case was quarantined in their home in Borger and is now considered recovered.
There are 306 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Childress: 1
- Sherman County: 4
- Roberts County: 1
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 53
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 92
- Randall County: 80
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 5
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 39 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 11
- Moore County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 10
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
