1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Childress County

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Childress County.
Childress County Judge Mayden, Mayor Cary Preston and Dr. Hagar from Childress Regional Medical Center gave an update this morning on COVID-19 in Childress.
Judge Mayden confirmed the first person was tested positive by the Texas Department of State Health Services and that the test came back last night.
The person is self quarantining at this time, but further details were not made available.
So far, tests conducted at the Childress hospital have came back negative.
This brings the total to 305 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Childress County: 1
- Sherman County: 4
- Roberts County: 1
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 53
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 92
- Randall County: 80
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 4
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 37 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 11
- Moore County: 7
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 10
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
