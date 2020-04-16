Speed believed to be a factor after 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Speed is believed to be a factor after one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Hereford.
The Hereford Police Department said Wednesday about 6:50 p.m., police, firefighters and EMS personnel were called out to the crash in the area of the 600 block of North 25 Mile Ave.
Police discovered a red Cadillac SUV was driving south and struck a black Chevrolet SUV that was turning into Walmart Supercenter.
The Cadillac then hit a white Chevrolet pickup that was exiting the supercenter’s parking lot.
The driver of the Cadillac was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The person’s identity was not released.
Drivers of the other two vehicles and a passenger in the pickup were transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.