Sherman County confirms another positive COVID-19 case

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials have confirmed a fifth case in the county this evening.
After receiving word of their first four cases yesterday, officials confirmed one new case today.
No details were released about this patient.
There are now 340 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 14
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 6
- Moore County: 61
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County:101
- Randall County: 93
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 5
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 52 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 13
- Randall County: 11
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 9
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
