Rick Husband International Airport awarded $7.6 million coronavirus relief fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United States Senator John Cornyn announced today The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport was awarded a federal coronavirus relief grant of $7,632,380.
The funding comes as part of the CARES Act through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” said Senator Cornyn. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Amarillo who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
