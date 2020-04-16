Police searching for man wanted on assault, burglary charges in Amarillo

(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | April 16, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 8:18 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Amarillo need your help locating a man wanted on assault and burglary charges.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 37-year-old Patrick Alfred High is wanted from Randall County on charges for burglary of a habitation, assault of a family member or household member impeding breath or air circulation and assault of a family member or household member with a previous conviction.

High is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has green eyes and has black hair.

If you know where this fugitive of the week is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 16, 2020

