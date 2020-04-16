5 new recoveries confirmed in Donley County, bringing total to 13

By Vanessa Garcia | April 16, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:38 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Donley County judge confirmed a total of 13 people who recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, Donley County Judge John Howard confirmed five new recoveries.

Wednesday, eight recoveries in Donley were confirmed.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 23.

There are 314 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Childress: 1
  • Sherman County: 4
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 13
  • Moore County: 61
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Potter County: 92
  • Randall County: 80
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 23
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 5
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 48 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Donley County: 13
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 9
  • Randall County: 11
  • Moore County: 11
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 10

There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

