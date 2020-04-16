Moore County Hospital District reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new recoveries

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County now has 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Moore County Hospital District posted the update today showing eight new cases in the county.
The update also shows four new recoveries. So far, 11 people have recovered in Moore County.
Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Moore County.
There are 314 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Childress: 1
- Sherman County: 4
- Roberts County: 1
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 61
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 92
- Randall County: 80
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 5
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 43 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 11
- Moore County: 11
- Swisher County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 10
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
