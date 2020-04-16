First responders invited to a free brisket meal this Friday in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - First responders, doctors and nurses are invited to a free brisket lunch this Friday in Dumas.
The Moore County Texas Emergency Management Facebook page shows first responders who are on or off duty can get the free meal at the Moore County Community Building.
This includes police officers, firefighters, deputies, troopers, dispatchers, corrections officers, EMT personnel, emergency management personnel, nurses and doctors.
The free meal starts at noon tomorrow and only 10 people are allowed in the building at the same time when picking up meals.
The brisket meal is provided by JBS, CareNet, Dumas Lions Club and the crew from Dicky’s Body Shop is cooking.
