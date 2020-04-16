DHCHD confirms first positive COVID-19 case in Hartley County

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Hartley County.
On April 16, the hospital confirmed one Hartley County resident tested positive for COVID-19, the first case for the county.
County officials and Emergency Management investigated how the patient contracted COVID -19 and who the patient had contact with.
According to the DHCHD, the investigation proved this was a community spread case.
The patient was tested at Coon Memorial Hospital and sent home to self-quarantine immediately after.
All staff that came into contact with the patient were wearing full PPE and following all guidelines.
The patient’s family member is also in quarantine and will continue to be.
The patient is currently in a stable condition, and the investigation determined they had minimal contact within the community.
There are now 339 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 14
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 6
- Moore County: 61
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County:101
- Randall County: 93
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 4
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 52 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 13
- Randall County: 11
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 10 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 9
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.