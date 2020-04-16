Cold Front Tonight

Today looks warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy SW winds. Lately these cold fronts have been coming a lot sooner than forecast due to weaker downsloping winds. Unlike past events, the SW winds should hold the front back until late day meaning much of the area should enjoy a nice day. The exception will be the Northern zones, they will favor being cooler with highs in the 60s or cooler if the front pushes through. The cold front will push through the area tonight bringing gusty North winds and colder temperatures.