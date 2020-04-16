Bomb City Distillery turning vodka into hand sanitizer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Bomb City Distillery turns their vodka into hand sanitizer, this provides a huge relief to healthcare facilities in Amarillo.
“As you know, hand sanitizer is hard to come by right now, and so this alternative solution turned out to be a real God-sent for our organization. Not only ours, but for a lot of organizations throughout the Panhandle,” said Ryan Chandler, CEO of Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Amid a nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer, Bomb City’s formula for sanitizer is said to work effectively.
“Our hand sanitizer is made with 80 percent ethanol,” said Kyle Michels, owner of Bomb City Vodka Distillery. “We put hydrogen peroxide in it, and then we also put glycerin in it too. Glycerin is the agent that will keep the ethanol and hydrogen peroxide on your hands long enough so that it’ll kill the viruses and the germs.”
With the generous donation from Bomb City, Northwest feels they are set for success.
“It’s critically important that we wash our hands or sanitize our hands immediately after taking off that dirty gown or that dirty mask off your face, and so having this hand sanitizer will allow us to make sure that we got adequate supply well into the future,” said Chandler.
While Northwest received hundreds of gallons of sanitizer, they were able to help others in need in the Panhandle.
“They produced over 500 gallons of this hand sanitizer,” said Chandler. “We were able to use a lot of it, but we were also able to distribute a lot. We were able to give 200 gallons to the Regional Advisory Council, and they were able to distribute through the emergency preparedness channels all over the Panhandle.”
Bomb City says they are happy to help during this time of need.
“500 gallons. That took us about four days to do, so that was a lot of work, but we were really happy that we’re able to do that for Northwest Texas Hospital, for the rec, and also for the City of Amarillo,” said Michels. “We really feel really blessed to be able to help those organizations, those first responders.”
For more information on Bomb City’s hand sanitizer, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.