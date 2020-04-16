Blankets of Love asking for donations to continue making masks, gowns for hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Blankets of Love is asking for donations from the community so they can continue sewing masks and gowns for Amarillo area hospitals and organizations.
Blankets of Love has already sewn and donated more than 1,500 masks and 100 gowns.
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is asking for 100 masks per day, and Blankets of Love has run out of funds to purchase fabrics for sewing masks.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can send checks to Blankets of Love at 2123 S. Van Buren, Amarillo, Texas 79109.
You can also purchase fabric from Joann’s Fabric, and ask them to set it aside for Blankets of Love to pick up.
If you’d like to donate elastic, you can purchase that from The Sewing World, and they will also set it aside for pick up.
