Author of ‘Hank the Cowdog’ series bringing stories to your home amid COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With many children and adults stuck at home due to COVID-19, the author of the Hank the Cowdog series is bringing his stories to your home.
And boy, it sure is something to smile about.
Writer and author John R. Erickson is starting a series of his readings from his “Hank the Cowdog” books, complete with voices of the characters, sound effects and narrating.
The readings are just like if he were at a school or county library, except for one thing: the scenery is a little different.
“We’re on my ranch in Roberts County, Texas up in the Panhandle,” Erickson said in the beginning of the video. “Our country is going through some hard times right now and those of us at Maverick Books thought that it might be a good time for us to give you some opportunities to have some good innocent laughter."
With a pasture behind him and a couple of cowdogs roaming around him, Erickson is starting off the series with “The Boxer," which is the first book he wrote and published in 1983.
“I know a lot of you are out of school and maybe not working and you’re staying at home looking for things to entertain yourself,” Erickson said, before starting the reading. “I got a couple of cowdogs with me today. They’ll probably be in an out of the picture - just don’t pay any attention to them.”
Sit back and have a good laugh as he reads from his series “Hank the Cowdog":
