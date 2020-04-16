Amarillo daily COVID-19 report for April 16 shows 22 new cases, 4 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, 11 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle and 12 in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report on cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 22 new cases in Amarillo. There are also four new recoveries on today’s report.
162 of the patients are in isolation at home, and 32 are in a medical facility. 178 of the cases are considered local transmission.
There are still 187 tests pending.
There are 336 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 13
- Hansford County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 5
- Moore County: 61
- Oldham County: 3
- Potter County:101
- Randall County: 93
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 4
- Swisher County: 4
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 52 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Moore County: 11
- Potter County: 13
- Randall County: 11
- Swisher County: 1
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 10
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.