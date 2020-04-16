Amarillo College May 2020 Commencement to be virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College May Commencement ceremony will be virtual in an effort to observe social distancing practices.
This will be the first ever entirely virtual graduation ceremony for Amarillo College, and it will mark the 100th Commencement in Amarillo College history.
The ceremony will be aired online at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
All graduated who choose to participate will be provided with caps and gowns for free.
All participants are also invited to take part in AC’s next in-person commencement.
“Despite these uncertain times and our inability to assemble physically as a college community, there is just no way we’re going to miss the opportunity to celebrate our students’ amazing achievements,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart.“Because this year unfolded far differently than anyone planned, with so many disruptions to so many of our students’ lives, we are shipping caps and gowns – totally free – to each graduate who chooses to take part in the virtual ceremony.”
If you want to participate in the virtual ceremony, you need to fill out this form by Thursday, April 30.
Caps and gowns will arrive in return mail, along with diploma covers and relevant honor cords, which will also be free.
Once you receive your caps and gowns, you are asked to submit photos of yourselves while wearing them and a brief commentary that will appear with the photo during the virtual ceremony
“This will be a very personal celebration of our students, featuring their words and their images,” said Lowery-Hart. “I’m so proud of our graduates and I encourage each and every one of them, their families, and our entire community to join us for this unprecedented virtual celebration.”
Around 900 students are eligible to gradate from AC this spring or summer.
