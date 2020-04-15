2020 Viewers Choice Awards Winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the winners for the 2020 Viewers Choice Awards:
- Ag Lender - Amarillo National Bank
- Ag Equipment - Western Equipment
- Feed and Hay - Robinson’s Family Feed Store
- Best Kids Party Location - Cinergy Entertainment Center
- Best Event Center - Starlight Ranch Event Center
- Best Gymnastics School - All American Gymnastics
- Best Dance Studio - The Edge Dance Studio
- Best Family Entertainment - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Best Sports Event - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Best Bowling Center - Western Bowl
- Best Movie Theater - Cinergy Entertainment Center
- Best Area Casino - WinStar World Casino & Resort
- Best Ski Resort - Red River Ski Area
- Best Asian Restaurant - Bangkok Tokyo
- Best Thai Food - My Thai
- Best Italian Food - Pescarez
- Best BBQ Restaurant - Tyler’s BBQ
- Best Tex-Mex Restaurant - Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill
- Best Mexican Restaurant - El Tejevan
- Best Family Restaurant - Bubba’s 33
- Best Restaurant Buffet - Jason’s Deli
- Best Hidden Gems - Coyote Bluff
- Best Burger - Blue Sky
- Best Ice Cream - Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant
- Best Dessert - The Ruffled Cup
- Best Donut - Donut Stop
- Best Coffee House - Roasters Coffee & Tea
- Best Place To Go For A Beer - Pondaseta Brewing Co.
- Best Craft Beer - Pondaseta Brewing Co.
- Best Brewery - Pondaseta Brewing Co.
- Best Wine Selection - Crush Wine Bar
- Best Margarita - Joe Taco
- Best Happy Hour - Texas Firehouse
- Best Salsa - The Plaza Mexican Restaurant
- Best Breakfast Burrito - Huds
- Best Pizza - 575 Pizzeria
- Best Ribs - Tyler’s BBQ
- Best Sushi - Bangkok Tokyo
- Best Shakes/Healthy Drinks - Acai Bar
- Best Premium Iced Tea/Water - Water Still
- Best Sports Bar - Bubba’s 33
- Best Upscale Dining - Macaroni Joe’s
- Best Chicken Fried Steak - Green Chili Willy’s
- Best Chicken Sandwich - Chick-Fil-A
- Best Steak - Texas Roadhouse
- Best Breakfast Restaurant - Ye Olde Pancake Station
- Best Fast Food - Chick-Fil-A
- Best Bakery - Belmar Bakery
- Best Liquor Store - M&R Liquor
- Best Pain Management - Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Center
- Best Physician Family Practice - Amarillo Family Physicians
- Best OB/GYN - Panhandle OBGYN
- Best Physician Orthopedic - Amarillo Bone & Joint
- Best Physician Pediatrician - Rex Fletcher MD, Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine
- Best Physical Therapist - Kimberly McKandles Moore - Pampa, Texas
- Best Orthodontist - Sparkman Orthodontics
- Best Outpatient Surgery Center - Quail Creek Surgical Hospital
- Best Plastic Surgeon - Proffer Surgical Associates, Patrick Proffer MD
- Best Dermatologist - High Plains Dermatology Center, P.A.
- Best Weight Loss/Diet Center - Panhandle Weight Loss Center
- Best Eye Care (Optometrist) - Advanced Eye Care
- Best Optical Store - Broome Optical
- Best Independent Senior Living - The Craig Senior Living
- Best Assisted Senior Living - True Blessings
- Best Hearing Center - Ormson Hearing Healthcare
- Best Hospice - BSA Hospice of the Southwest
- Best Freestanding ER - The ER on Soncy
- Best Hospital - BSA Health Systems - Amarillo
- Best Nursing Home - Amarillo Center for Skilled Care
- Best Medical Equipment Supplier - BritKare Home Medical
- Best Chiropractor - High Plains Chiropractic
- Best Cardiologist - Amarillo Heart Group
- Best Gym/Fitness Center - Amarillo Town Club
- Best Heating and A/C - Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning
- Best Builder - Wyben Homes
- Best Home Repair - Panhandle Foundation Repair
- Best Nursery/Garden Store - Panhandle Greenhouse
- Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa - Texas Blue Lake Pools
- Best Window Coverings - Amazing Blinds & Shutters
- Best Cleaning Service - Carpet Tech
- Best Computer Repair - Fite IT
- Best Computer Sales - Fite IT
- Best IT Service - Fite IT
- Best Internet Provider - AT&T
- Best Fence Company - All State Fence & Supply
- Best Carpet Cleaner - Carpet Tech
- Best Electrician Services - M&C Electric
- Best Appliance Store - Circle N Appliance
- Best Flooring Company - Gowdy Flooring
- Best Locksmith - Keyhole Lock and Safe
- Best Home Security - Access Fire & Security
- Best Furniture Store - Texas Furniture
- Best Roofing Company - Hartman Roofing & Exteriors
- Best Window Tinting - The Glass Doctor
- Best Window Replacement - Hartman Roofing & Exteriors
- Best Garage Door Company - Dockins Overhead Doors
- Best Siding Company - Hartman Roofing & Exteriors
- Best Insulation Company - Thermo Dynamic Insulation
- Best Decor Store - Hobby Lobby
- Best Remodeler - Bobby Murray Homes LLC
- Best Foundation Repair - Panhandle Foundation Repair
- Best Concrete Repair - Childers Brothers Foundation Repair
- Best Apartment Complex - Salt Fork Apartments
- Best Appliance Repair - Circle N Repair
- Best Plumbing Company - Frank’s Repair Plumbing
- Best Home Theater - Sound Systems, Ltd.
- Best Place To Work - Amarillo National Bank
- Best Customer Service - Chick-Fil-A
- Best CPA/Tax Provider - Knapp Bookkeeping
- Best Auction Company - Assiter Auctioneers
- Best Clothing Alterations - Connie’s Alterations & Dry Cleaning
- Best Embroidery & Screen Printing - Accent Embroidery
- Best Bank - Amarillo National Bank
- Best Caterer - Desperado’s
- Best Pest Control - Lady Bug Termite & Pest Control
- Best Chimney Service - West Texas Chimney & Venting Solutions
- Best Taxidermist - Wild West Taxidermy
- Best Credit Union - Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union
- Best Bankruptcy Lawyer - Patrick Swindell
- Best Criminal Defense Lawyer - The Warner Law Firm
- Best Personal Injury Lawyer - The Warner Law Firm
- Best Divorce Lawyer - Abbott Law Office
- Best Law Firm - Underwood Law Firm
- Best Financial Planner - Amarillo National Bank
- Best Leadership Training - Jody Holland
- Best Veterinarian - Hope Veterinary
- Best Child Care Center - Imagination Station
- Best Hotel - Embassy Suites
- Best Funeral Home - Robertson Funeral Directors
- Best Bail Bonds Company - Freedom Bail Bonds
- Best Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance - Absolute Lawn Care
- Best Pet Grooming - Shaggy to Chic Pet Salon
- Best Pet Boarding - Le Chateau Pet Resort
- Best Photographer/Photography Studio - Cloud Nine Co.
- Best Jewelry Repair - Goodin’s Jewelry
- Best Mortgage Lender - Amarillo National Bank
- Best Realtor - Frances Frost
- Best Real Estate Company - Keller Williams
- Best Insurance Agency - Cody Long Agencies
- Best Auto Insurance - Cody Long - Allstate
- Best Dry Cleaners - U.S. Dry Cleaners
- Best Barber - Faded Skin Barbershop
- Best Nail Salon - BNails
- Best Massage Therapy - Tailored Massage (Taylor Huddleston)
- Best Hair Salon - Tortoise & the Hair
- Best Florist - Scott’s Flowers
- Best Car Wash - Quick Quack Car Wash
- Best Philanthropic Organization - Snack Pak 4 Kids
- Best Charity/Non-profit - 24 Hours in the Canyon
- Best Church/Religious - Hillside Christian Church
- Best Wedding Venue - The Resplendent Garden
- Best Children’s Store - CB Boutique
- Best Gift Store - Amarillo Candle Company
- Best Antique Store - The NAT Antiques & Collectibles
- Best Hobby Store - Hobby Lobby
- Best Local Shoe Store - George’s Shoes
- Best Jewelry Store - Goodin’s Jewelry
- Best Fashion Accessory Store - Small Town Gypsy
- Best Western Store - Cavendar’s Boot City
- Best Mattress Store - D&D Mattress
- Best Resale Clothing Store - Sweet Repeats
- Best Local Women’s Store - Small Town Gypsy
- Best Formal Wear - Dillard’s
- Best Tire Store - Discount Tire
- Best Motorcycle/ATV Store - Tripp’s Harley Davidson
- Best Gaming Center/Retailer - GameStop
- Best Golf Course - Tascosa Country Club
- Best Gun Store - Erwin Pawn
- Best New Cars and Trucks - Street Toyota
- Best Auto Engine Repair - Street Toyota
- Best Towing Service - Senor Towing
- Best Towing Service - T Miller Wrecker
- Best Oil Change - Street Toyota
- Best Battery Store - Battery Joe’s
- Best Used Cars and Trucks - Street Toyota
- Best Auto Body Repair - Southwest Body Shop and Collision Repair
- Best Transmission Repair - G&M Farnsworth Transmissions and Auto Repair
- Best Trailer Sales - Hughes Trailers
- Best Auto Upholstery/Glass Repair - Glass Doctor
- Best RV Dealer - Jack Sisemore’s Traveland
- Best RV Repair - Jack Sisemore’s Traveland
