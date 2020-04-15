2020 Viewers Choice Awards Winners

April 15, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 10:37 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the winners for the 2020 Viewers Choice Awards:

Agriculture Business

  • Ag Lender - Amarillo National Bank
  • Ag Equipment - Western Equipment
  • Feed and Hay - Robinson’s Family Feed Store

Entertainment

  • Best Kids Party Location - Cinergy Entertainment Center
  • Best Event Center - Starlight Ranch Event Center
  • Best Gymnastics School - All American Gymnastics
  • Best Dance Studio - The Edge Dance Studio
  • Best Family Entertainment - Amarillo Sod Poodles
  • Best Sports Event - Amarillo Sod Poodles
  • Best Bowling Center - Western Bowl
  • Best Movie Theater - Cinergy Entertainment Center
  • Best Area Casino - WinStar World Casino & Resort
  • Best Ski Resort - Red River Ski Area

Food and Drink

  • Best Asian Restaurant - Bangkok Tokyo
  • Best Thai Food - My Thai
  • Best Italian Food - Pescarez
  • Best BBQ Restaurant - Tyler’s BBQ
  • Best Tex-Mex Restaurant - Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill
  • Best Mexican Restaurant - El Tejevan
  • Best Family Restaurant - Bubba’s 33
  • Best Restaurant Buffet - Jason’s Deli
  • Best Hidden Gems - Coyote Bluff
  • Best Burger - Blue Sky
  • Best Ice Cream - Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant
  • Best Dessert - The Ruffled Cup
  • Best Donut - Donut Stop
  • Best Coffee House - Roasters Coffee & Tea
  • Best Place To Go For A Beer - Pondaseta Brewing Co.
  • Best Craft Beer - Pondaseta Brewing Co.
  • Best Brewery - Pondaseta Brewing Co.
  • Best Wine Selection - Crush Wine Bar
  • Best Margarita - Joe Taco
  • Best Happy Hour - Texas Firehouse
  • Best Salsa - The Plaza Mexican Restaurant
  • Best Breakfast Burrito - Huds
  • Best Pizza - 575 Pizzeria
  • Best Ribs - Tyler’s BBQ
  • Best Sushi - Bangkok Tokyo
  • Best Shakes/Healthy Drinks - Acai Bar
  • Best Premium Iced Tea/Water - Water Still
  • Best Sports Bar - Bubba’s 33
  • Best Upscale Dining - Macaroni Joe’s
  • Best Chicken Fried Steak - Green Chili Willy’s
  • Best Chicken Sandwich - Chick-Fil-A
  • Best Steak - Texas Roadhouse
  • Best Breakfast Restaurant - Ye Olde Pancake Station
  • Best Fast Food - Chick-Fil-A
  • Best Bakery - Belmar Bakery
  • Best Liquor Store - M&R Liquor

Health

  • Best Pain Management - Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Center
  • Best Physician Family Practice - Amarillo Family Physicians
  • Best OB/GYN - Panhandle OBGYN
  • Best Physician Orthopedic - Amarillo Bone & Joint
  • Best Physician Pediatrician - Rex Fletcher MD, Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine
  • Best Physical Therapist - Kimberly McKandles Moore - Pampa, Texas
  • Best Orthodontist - Sparkman Orthodontics
  • Best Outpatient Surgery Center - Quail Creek Surgical Hospital
  • Best Plastic Surgeon - Proffer Surgical Associates, Patrick Proffer MD
  • Best Dermatologist - High Plains Dermatology Center, P.A.
  • Best Weight Loss/Diet Center - Panhandle Weight Loss Center
  • Best Eye Care (Optometrist) - Advanced Eye Care
  • Best Optical Store - Broome Optical
  • Best Independent Senior Living - The Craig Senior Living
  • Best Assisted Senior Living - True Blessings
  • Best Hearing Center - Ormson Hearing Healthcare
  • Best Hospice - BSA Hospice of the Southwest
  • Best Freestanding ER - The ER on Soncy
  • Best Hospital - BSA Health Systems - Amarillo
  • Best Nursing Home - Amarillo Center for Skilled Care
  • Best Medical Equipment Supplier - BritKare Home Medical
  • Best Chiropractor - High Plains Chiropractic
  • Best Cardiologist - Amarillo Heart Group
  • Best Gym/Fitness Center - Amarillo Town Club

Home

  • Best Heating and A/C - Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning
  • Best Builder - Wyben Homes
  • Best Home Repair - Panhandle Foundation Repair
  • Best Nursery/Garden Store - Panhandle Greenhouse
  • Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa - Texas Blue Lake Pools
  • Best Window Coverings - Amazing Blinds & Shutters
  • Best Cleaning Service - Carpet Tech
  • Best Computer Repair - Fite IT
  • Best Computer Sales - Fite IT
  • Best IT Service - Fite IT
  • Best Internet Provider - AT&T
  • Best Fence Company - All State Fence & Supply
  • Best Carpet Cleaner - Carpet Tech
  • Best Electrician Services - M&C Electric
  • Best Appliance Store - Circle N Appliance
  • Best Flooring Company - Gowdy Flooring
  • Best Locksmith - Keyhole Lock and Safe
  • Best Home Security - Access Fire & Security
  • Best Furniture Store - Texas Furniture
  • Best Roofing Company - Hartman Roofing & Exteriors
  • Best Window Tinting - The Glass Doctor
  • Best Window Replacement - Hartman Roofing & Exteriors
  • Best Garage Door Company - Dockins Overhead Doors
  • Best Siding Company - Hartman Roofing & Exteriors
  • Best Insulation Company - Thermo Dynamic Insulation
  • Best Decor Store - Hobby Lobby
  • Best Remodeler - Bobby Murray Homes LLC
  • Best Foundation Repair - Panhandle Foundation Repair
  • Best Concrete Repair - Childers Brothers Foundation Repair
  • Best Apartment Complex - Salt Fork Apartments
  • Best Appliance Repair - Circle N Repair
  • Best Plumbing Company - Frank’s Repair Plumbing
  • Best Home Theater - Sound Systems, Ltd.

Service

  • Best Place To Work - Amarillo National Bank
  • Best Customer Service - Chick-Fil-A
  • Best CPA/Tax Provider - Knapp Bookkeeping
  • Best Auction Company - Assiter Auctioneers
  • Best Clothing Alterations - Connie’s Alterations & Dry Cleaning
  • Best Embroidery & Screen Printing - Accent Embroidery
  • Best Bank - Amarillo National Bank
  • Best Caterer - Desperado’s
  • Best Pest Control - Lady Bug Termite & Pest Control
  • Best Chimney Service - West Texas Chimney & Venting Solutions
  • Best Taxidermist - Wild West Taxidermy
  • Best Credit Union - Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union
  • Best Bankruptcy Lawyer - Patrick Swindell
  • Best Criminal Defense Lawyer - The Warner Law Firm
  • Best Personal Injury Lawyer - The Warner Law Firm
  • Best Divorce Lawyer - Abbott Law Office
  • Best Law Firm - Underwood Law Firm
  • Best Financial Planner - Amarillo National Bank
  • Best Leadership Training - Jody Holland
  • Best Veterinarian - Hope Veterinary
  • Best Child Care Center - Imagination Station
  • Best Hotel - Embassy Suites
  • Best Funeral Home - Robertson Funeral Directors
  • Best Bail Bonds Company - Freedom Bail Bonds
  • Best Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance - Absolute Lawn Care
  • Best Pet Grooming - Shaggy to Chic Pet Salon
  • Best Pet Boarding - Le Chateau Pet Resort
  • Best Photographer/Photography Studio - Cloud Nine Co.
  • Best Jewelry Repair - Goodin’s Jewelry
  • Best Mortgage Lender - Amarillo National Bank
  • Best Realtor - Frances Frost
  • Best Real Estate Company - Keller Williams
  • Best Insurance Agency - Cody Long Agencies
  • Best Auto Insurance - Cody Long - Allstate
  • Best Dry Cleaners - U.S. Dry Cleaners
  • Best Barber - Faded Skin Barbershop
  • Best Nail Salon - BNails
  • Best Massage Therapy - Tailored Massage (Taylor Huddleston)
  • Best Hair Salon - Tortoise & the Hair
  • Best Florist - Scott’s Flowers
  • Best Car Wash - Quick Quack Car Wash
  • Best Philanthropic Organization - Snack Pak 4 Kids
  • Best Charity/Non-profit - 24 Hours in the Canyon
  • Best Church/Religious - Hillside Christian Church
  • Best Wedding Venue - The Resplendent Garden

Shopping

  • Best Children’s Store - CB Boutique
  • Best Gift Store - Amarillo Candle Company
  • Best Antique Store - The NAT Antiques & Collectibles
  • Best Hobby Store - Hobby Lobby
  • Best Local Shoe Store - George’s Shoes
  • Best Jewelry Store - Goodin’s Jewelry
  • Best Fashion Accessory Store - Small Town Gypsy
  • Best Western Store - Cavendar’s Boot City
  • Best Mattress Store - D&D Mattress
  • Best Resale Clothing Store - Sweet Repeats
  • Best Local Women’s Store - Small Town Gypsy
  • Best Formal Wear - Dillard’s
  • Best Tire Store - Discount Tire
  • Best Motorcycle/ATV Store - Tripp’s Harley Davidson
  • Best Gaming Center/Retailer - GameStop

Sports and Recreation

  • Best Golf Course - Tascosa Country Club
  • Best Gun Store - Erwin Pawn

Transportation

  • Best New Cars and Trucks - Street Toyota
  • Best Auto Engine Repair - Street Toyota
  • Best Towing Service - Senor Towing
  • Best Towing Service - T Miller Wrecker
  • Best Oil Change - Street Toyota
  • Best Battery Store - Battery Joe’s
  • Best Used Cars and Trucks - Street Toyota
  • Best Auto Body Repair - Southwest Body Shop and Collision Repair
  • Best Transmission Repair - G&M Farnsworth Transmissions and Auto Repair
  • Best Trailer Sales - Hughes Trailers
  • Best Auto Upholstery/Glass Repair - Glass Doctor
  • Best RV Dealer - Jack Sisemore’s Traveland
  • Best RV Repair - Jack Sisemore’s Traveland

