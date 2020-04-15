Shi Lee’s BBQ hands out 20,000 free lunches to kids in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community has continued to come together and help fight food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local restaurant Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food is making sure no children in the community are going to bed hungry during the pandemic.
Also recently called the Shi Lee’s Sack Lunch Crew, their love and free lunches have brought smiles to thousands of faces.
In four weeks, vehicles have lined the block as the restaurant has handed out almost 20,000 lunches to children.
Tremaine Brown started the free lunch program at Shi Lee’s with his own money as he usually hands out lunches during Spring Break.
Once the pandemic broke out, Brown knew his love for food was needed more than ever.
“When the pandemic broke and the kids were notified that they’d be out of school for over a month, I knew that this was serious,” said Brown. “There would be lots of children out there starving. Missing breakfast and lunch from the school is crucial!”
Free meals are also offered to kids throughout the city of Amarillo through AISD and Kids Cafe.
Tina Brohlin from the High Plains Food Bank said many parents may not even be familiar with Kids Cafe or other resources so anything the community does to help, helps the food bank in return.
