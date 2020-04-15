8 people recover from COVID-19 in Donley County

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 4:23 PM

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Eight people in Donley County have now recovered from COVID-19.

This brings the amount of recoveries in the Texas Panhandle to 37.

The Clarendon Enterprise says out of 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Donley County, eight people have recovered. The 21 recoveries previously mentioned in this story includes all of the 71 patients tested, whether negative or positive, for COVID-19 who are now symptom free.

There is a total of 299 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Roberts County: 1
  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 13
  • Moore County: 53
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Potter County: 92
  • Randall County: 80
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 23
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 3
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 37 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Donley County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 9
  • Randall County: 11
  • Moore County: 7

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 10

There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to reflect that 8 people have now recovered in Donley County. A previous version of this story read 21 recoveries.

