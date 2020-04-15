Patient celebrated after released from hospital beating COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrated the discharge of its first COVID-19 patient today.
With flowers in hand, hospital workers lined the halls of Northwest, to congratulate Ralph Albracht.
“It’s because of the grace of God, the love and support of my wife and family, the many, many prayers offered up on my behalf that I’m well today,” said Albracht. “To the staff of Northwest Hospital, it’s because of your tender love and care that I’m going home today.”
Albracht was admitted on March 18.
“He was diagnosed with full COVID-19, Coronavirus Pneumonia," said the hospital’s Chief Dr. Mohammed Aldeen. “He needed ventilator support for many days, and he had been treated with multiple IV antibiotics, including the new anti-malaria medication, hydroxychloroquine. He, in my opinion, had utilized every single treatment option available for COVID, and we are very happy that he was able to achieve complete recovery.”
The path to recovery wasn’t easy.
“They really push you hard to where you gain your strength back,” said Albracht. “I was so weak, I couldn’t stand up at all when I got out of the bed, and they really worked hard with me.”
“He’s the first one, but there [are] many to come and to follow him," said Dr. Aldeen. “We are very optimistic about our patients with COVID-19.”
Walking through the hospital doors today, Albracht was greeted by cheers and applause. There was even a group singing his family song.
He could only describe the feeling as amazing.
“Northwest has just been amazing, they’ve done so much for me,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough.”
“He’s a great example of our efforts, success to beat out this disease and to overcome all of the obstacles that we had through his treatment course,” said Dr. Aldeen.
