New COVID-19 case reported in Hutchinson County

By Madison Carson | April 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 6:59 PM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Hutchinson County, bringing the total to four cases in the county.

According to a post by the City of Borger and Hutchinson County OEM, another Hutchinson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is under quarantine in Stinnett.

No other details were released about the patient.

This brings the total to 304 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Sherman County: 4
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 13
  • Moore County: 53
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Potter County: 92
  • Randall County: 80
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 23
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 4
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 37 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Donley County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 9
  • Randall County: 11
  • Moore County: 7

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 10

There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

