New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa and Gray County were notified of another positive COVID-19 case in Gray County, bringing the total to 14 cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified officials of another positive case of COVID-19 in Gray County today.
This new case was determined to be community related.
According to the City of Pampa, the patient is quarantined in their home.
This brings the total to 306 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Sherman County: 4
- Roberts County: 1
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 2
- Gray County: 14
- Moore County: 53
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 92
- Randall County: 80
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 4
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 37 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 11
- Moore County: 7
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 10
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
