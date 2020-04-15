4 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed four more positive COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, April 15 officials confirmed an additional four cases in Texas County bringing the total to 10.
The positive results are for three Guymon residents and one Texhoma resident.
An investigation will be conducted, and all persons believed to come in close contact with those tested positive will be notified by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and advised of quarantine and testing procedure.
No other details in these cases were released.
There are now 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 10
There has been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
This makes a total of 287 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Roberts County: 1
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 53
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County and Randall County: 160
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 25 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 15
- Moore County: 7
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.