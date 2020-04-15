Moore County Hospital District reports 17 new cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District is reporting 17 new cases as of Wednesday, April 15.
This brings the total of cases in Moore County to 53. There are also two new recoveries in Moore County.
There is a total of 278 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 53
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 79
- Randall County: 73
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 21 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 5
- Moore County: 9
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
There are seven confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 6
There has been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
