Mailman delivers during pandemic despite his own battle

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - We are resuming our Above and Beyond segment this week, to honor a mailman in Dumas who goes the extra mile.
I helped surprise him today through facetime.
Duane is his name and making others smile is his game.
In fact, Duane Rawle delivering the mail may be Lily Henderson’s favorite part of the day.
“Who’s your mailman?” said Tara Henderson,
“My dwayne!” said Lily Henderson, Tara’s 3-year-old daughter.
“Do you love Dwayne? Show Dwayne the ‘I love you,’” said Tara.
“I love you!” said Lily.
"You can find him dressed in a bright green tutu, or more recently, dressed as the Easter bunny.
“He will go out of his way to make sure your packages are delivered to you safely and on time and most importantly with a smile,” said Tara.
“My little sister absolutely loves him. Every time Dwayne comes, she screams ‘Dwayne’s here!’” said Emma Henderson, Tara’s 11-year-old.
The fact that he continues delivering the mail right now is brave, as his wife is battling lupus and is immune compromised.
“It’s a pretty big battle that they’re fighting, and for him to come door to door like he does during a time like this, it’s got to be pretty scary for him and his family. We just really appreciate, you know, him going out of his way like he does,” said Tara.
We wanted to help the Henderson’s honor him for going above and beyond.
“We think you’re really wonderful, and we just truly appreciate you. We nominated you for NewsChannel 10′s Above and Beyond, and they agreed with us,” said Tara.
“I’m really proud to do it, because I see all my customers out here, and a lot of them are kind of displaced and scared right now. I wanted to do something that would lighten the mood and make everybody realize it’s all going to be okay,” said Rawle.
He says delivering the mail right now can be overwhelming.
“It really hits home for us when they’re using some of their medications to treat the COVID, and we kind of worry. Is it going to be available for her? It’s really scary, but we’re all staying faithful and optimistic that’s it’s going to be over soon,” said Rawle.
From all of us at NewsChannel 10, thank you for going above and beyond.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.